Jay-Z's annual Made In America festival welcomed a star-studded line-up for this year's edition of the Philidelphia festival, which was held over Labor Day weekend at Ben Franklin Parkway. The lineup for the event featured Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler The Creator, Bad Bunny, and many more.

For Saturday, Tyler The Creator capped off the night as the headliner, rocking his signature Ushanka hat to perform the biggest tracks off of his latest project, Call Me If You Get Lost, as well as fan-favorites from earlier in his career. Bad Bunny was included as the top billing for Sunday, fresh off his chart-topping album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

While he wasn't a headliner, it was a special weekend for Lil Uzi Vert, who was performing in their hometown. As seen in the pictures below, Uzi rocked a massive mohawk, red sunglasses, and a colorful denim vest for his electric set.

One artist on the lineup who did not get to make an appearance was Kodak Black, who revealed on social media afterward that he was barred from performing due to arriving at the event late.

Check out our full gallery of photos from Made In America 2022, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler The Creator, Bad Bunny, JID, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and BabyFace Ray below.

All photos by Tim Stype, @timstype.

BabyFace Ray

Bad Bunny

JID