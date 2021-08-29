A video of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a wedding ceremony in Edison, New Jersey, has gone viral on social media, this week. It's unclear whose wedding the event is for, but Uzi can be seen enjoying himself in several videos and photos from the night.

In one clip from the ceremony, Uzi can be heard saying “Free Palestine, you know that."

Other posts show Uzi posing in front of a customized Bugatti. While it remains unclear what Uzi's connection to the event is, Instgram user @ockboomin shared most of the posts from the night.



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Earlier this week, more of Uzi's antics were catching fans' attention on Twitter, when the Eternal Atake rapper called out Kanye West.

“Kanye a fake pastor,” Uzi tweeted, amidst the long-running build-up to West's new album, Donda.

One fan respond to Uzi, saying he was just “mad” he got “left off” the upcoming project, to which Uzi replied, "Chill bro before he don’t send my head bag mask thing."

He's also been active on Twitter, teasing an upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti. He first referenced their canceled joint tour, the "16*29" tour.

Check out the posts from Uzi's night at the wedding below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzi London â¦ï¸ ® (@symerevault)

[Via]