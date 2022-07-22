Lil Uzi Vert Crowns Himself The Best Rapper From Philadelphia On "GLOCK IN MY PURSE"

Lil Uzi Vert is back.

Today, the former XXL Freshman has returned with the Red & White EP, their first solo project since Eternal Atake/Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2 back in 2020. The Soundcloud-exclusive project serves as the teaser for Uzi's long-awaited third studio album, and it features the recently released songs "Space Cadet," "I Know," "Hittin My Shoulder," and "Flex Up" as well as five other new tracks.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Of the five new tracks, "Glock In My Purse" is easily one of the EP's standout tracks. The whimsical, Mustard-produced track is centered around an infectious and repetitive hook in which Uzi reveals that he "put a Glock in [his] purse." While the track seems like one of the Red & White EP's more surface-level tracks upon first listen, it actually contains plenty of gems, from Uzi declaring themself the "best rapper from Philly" to them shedding light on the tense relationship that they had with their dad growing up.

Give "Glock In My Purse" a listen below, and let us know what you think about the track in the comment section. If you haven't already checked it out, hear the rest of Lil Uzi Vert's Red & White EP here.

Quotable Lyrics

Bought a Rari, no ceiling (Skrr)

And I know about the killings (Killings)

But don't talk about the killings (Woah)

The best rapper from Philly (Yeah)

Run the game, no Achilles (Yeah)

I ain't like TLC (Uh-uh)

But was in love with Chilli (Facts)