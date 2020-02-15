Lil Uzi Vert can be called a lot of things, including a hitmaker, a young Philly legend and a collaborator on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's new album Artist 2.0 just to name a few. However, the latest label he's now rocking proudly is "insomniac" after recently sharing with the world via Instagram how he's become such a success story.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Even though he looked a bit droopy in the face while attending Powerhouse 2018 a few years ago (seen above), Uzi claims that he can function off only a handful of hours of sleep per day, two to be exact. "I'm not better than anybody," the Luv Is Rage 2 rapper suggested, further explaining,"the reason y'all broke because y'all sleep...I sleep 2 hours a day." Of course, we've all heard the rhetoric of "sleep when you're dead" as a way to suggest people should always stay on their grind 24/7. However, we find it very hard to believe that anyone, Uzi included, can survive a year, month or week even by not getting an adequate amount of sleep. In short, rest up your head top for at least 6 to 8 hours a night, people!

