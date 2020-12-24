Lil Uzi Vert has been working hard on new music for fans all year. He dropped Eternal Atake right at the start of quarantine, then followed up with another full-length project Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2. If that wasn't enough music from the rapper, he connected with Future on the joint project Pluto x Baby Pluto. For someone who announced their retirement not too long ago, the 26-year-old has been grinding.

It looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for new music from the Philly rapper, who has been dropping snippets across social media from a new project he's working on. One of the latest snippets, which he shared to his Instagram page with the caption "Sad Hours," is exactly that. The emotional song sounds like the classic Uzi we've come to know and love, with one fan writing "Bro changed since the Rihanna news."

He also shared a couple more snippets of music from the upcoming effort on Twitter.

Uzi announced that the project was in the mixing stages on Tuesday, so it could arrive any day now. And while the rapper himself has not confirmed what exactly the forthcoming project is, fans suspect it

Are you guys feeling the new Uzi snippets? Let us know in the comments.