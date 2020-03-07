It looks like Lil Uzi Vert has more new music on the way, despite dropping off his surprise album, Eternal Atake, on Friday. Earlier today, in the wake of his surprise release, the Philly rapper was answering fans questions on Twitter when he revealed that he more new vibes on the way.

One person on Twitter asked, “Do we still get music after this too??” to which Uzi replied, “Duh,” along with two brown hands emoji and the fire emoji. He then tweeted, “Baby Pluto” along with a winking eye emoji, and a CD.

In addition to that, Uzi also teased the deluxe edition of the album, which is possibly what he was referring to with the “Baby Pluto” tweet, but nonetheless a deluxe version will be on the way. Uzi even asked fans how many more new songs he should add to it, before going on to tease artists like Pierre Bourne & Future as featured guests too.

However way you look at it, there’s still some more Uzi on the way. Stream Eternal Atake right here if you haven't done so already and be sure to look for Uzi in a city near you on his upcoming tour. No dates have been announced yet, but the Philly rapper did tease a tour Friday night. We'll keep you posted.