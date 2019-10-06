Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stop and chat with fans when they approach him in a friendly enough manner. Many of these interactions have been filmed and posted online, and in the great majority of them, Uzi is obviously asked about his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake. The holdup (it's been over two years since his last full-length release, Luv Is Rage 2) was originally attributed to label troubles. Uzi publicly expressed his frustrations with DJ Drama's Generation Now label for a while before finally make the move to Roc Nation. Once he signed to the Roc, people thought the album would follow shortly after, but they were sorely mistaken.

It appears Eternal Atake is now being delayed either due to the Philly rapper's meticulousness or indifference. In a GQ profile last month, when asked about the album, "Uzi shrugs and says he wanted to release it that month but that he wasn't done adding to it." In the piece, he also shockingly revealed that he is more deeply passionate about fashion than music. “I like making music, and I like making people happy,” said Uzi, “but the music is whatever, bro. I really do it just to make my family happy. Like, it's just something for my family to talk about.”

When recently harassed by a fan on the street about a potential release date, Uzi gave just as nonchalant of a response. He paused to ponder the question for a few seconds, as if he totally forgot that millions of people are anxiously waiting for new music from him, and then said, "I don't even know." This isn't the first time that Uzi has been in the dark about the album's release, but other times he has led fans to believe that the project is imminent. Maybe we should just stop asking Uzi about it because it seems he's not really one to plan ahead. He'll drop it when he drops it.