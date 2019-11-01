Another Halloween has come and gone which means everyone and their mom seemingly dressed up with some elaborate costumes. When you're rich, Halloween is a lot more fun because you have more resources to put together a realistic costume that mimics who you're trying to recreate. Compared to the rest of us, we have to deal with the flimsy outfits that stores provide. Nonetheless, Halloween was fun to observe over the past few days and as you can imagine, Lil Uzi Vert was one of the people to join in on the festivities.

If you're familiar with Uzi and his social media, then you know he always comes through with some elaborate fit pic posts. For Halloween, Uzi did just that, this time showing off his Frankenstein monster outfit. The get-up included a mask, as well as a Frankenstein sweater and some Halloween-themed Nike SBs.

Uzi seemed to be pretty content with himself and even picked up a haul of stuffed toys thanks to his night out on the town. We don't know exactly how he won all of these but it's pretty impressive nonetheless. Uzi is one of those artists that you can imagine being a big fan of Halloween and he didn't disappoint.

What did you think of his costume?