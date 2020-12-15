Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red has become one of the year's most anticipated album, an impressive feat for an artist with so many niche qualities. After all, if you would have told hip-hop fans of the mid-nineties that a baby-voiced fashionista would be steering culture in such a dominant fashion, the response would likely be disbelief. And yet here we stand, with Carti's Die Lit having hit one billion streams on Spotify and his forthcoming project slated to slide down the chimney this Christmas in Santa-esque Red glory.

Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images

And while the aura surrounding the album has been relatively mysterious, that's not to say we know nothing about Carti's Whole Lotta Red. In his own way, Playboi himself has been rather generous with information, seemingly confirming guest appearances from both Post Malone and Pharrell Williams. Yesterday, Carti came through to add Kid Cudi to the lineup, showing his appreciation for the Man On The Moon III rapper in the process. Now, a new video has surfaced in which Lil Uzi Vert seemingly confirms his own involvement on two songs, an announcement made on an Instagram lives stream from oneway.cyy's.

In the clip, Uzi's voice can be heard from off-screen, teasing his presence on track three and track sixteen, with the latter's appearance being solely for the hook. While it's not exactly a shocking development, given Uzi and Carti's previous track record as collaborators, it's still a welcome development that their shared fans will happily devour all the same. Keep an eye out for Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red, rumored for a December 25th drop and seemingly featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, and more.