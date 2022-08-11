Over the course of his career, Lil Uzi Vert has had a great influence on the music industry. After all, he's evolved the genre of emo and punk rap and made his fans feel comfortable being themselves. Now, he has attempted to guide people, especially those younger, in a different direction by (ironically) telling them to stay away from drugs.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

A clip of the 27-year-old was posted on social media with the words "PSA FROM UZI" plastered across the screen. "I'm a sober man, okay" he stated slyly. "Kids, it's real good to be sober and it's real good to live your life-- not over the influence, but under the influence." While his demeanor was funny, he spoke with all seriousness, urging the youngsters to stay away from harmful stimulants.

Aside from talking about drug intake, Uzi, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, also told listeners to honor their mothers and fathers. "Make sure that you're good to your parents because your parents is all you've got," he said before he posed for the camera with his thumb up. After he finished his speech, the entire room burst into laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

In recent news regarding the "You Was Right" artist, he, Steve Lacy, and Kanye West all got matching tattoos. In a picture shared on social media, all three men showed off their forearm which was inked with scrawled text that read, "We here forever technically." Their tats all came from the same artist: Mez from Los Angeles.