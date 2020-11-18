Lil Uzi Vert's mind works in mysterious ways, and fans have come to love him for it. Unfortunately, it makes tracking his next career move a difficult task, one that requires the same level of deductive prowess Batman enacts during conflicts with The Riddler. And while it has been rough going in the past, this year found Uzi delivering an onslaught of music like never before, with his anticipated Eternal Atake, the deluxe update billed as Luv Vs The World 2, and his brand new collaborative drop with Future Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Perhaps it's no coincidence that Lil Uzi has seemingly found the happiness he's been actively chasing. "I was on a mission to find happiness," he wrote, providing a mental health update on his Twitter page. "Mission complete (kinda)." And with that in a state of partial (but seemingly satisfactory) completion, Uzi has charted his course for his next endeavor -- a voyage to "the colorful Planet," or "Planet Puerile."

It didn't take long for fans to conclude that Uzi was in the midst of teasing yet another project, one that will find him coming full circle to a degree. "I’m ready to come home where it all started," he declares. "FOREVER YOUNG." Of course, that in itself may be a possible title, one that captures that wistful sadness he seems to carry with him. As per usual, the answer is far from cut and dry. Yet when it comes to Lil Uzi Vert album rollouts, the inevitable theory-crafting has become part of the experience.

