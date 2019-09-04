Lil Uzi Vert is easily one of the most fashionable artists in all of hip-hop and typically comes through with some immaculate drip. Uzi has perfected the art of the fit pic over the last few months as he will typically drop 10 photos at a time of himself in a particular outfit. Each image shows off a different angle of what he's wearing which allows him to accentuate certain details. Yesterday, Uzi took to Instagram with yet another fit pic series, although this time, special attention was placed on the shoes.

Uzi was in his hometown of Philadelphia over the weekend to perform at Made In America and even had Jay-Z and Beyoncé watching him. The Luv Is Rage 2 rapper flexed on the entire audience by wearing a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2's in the clean "Solar Red" colorway which actually glows in the dark. Kanye West's time with Nike was brief but the Air Yeezy 2 has stood the test of time as one of the best collabs ever and Uzi pulls it off beautifully.

Depending on your size, these shoes can range from anywhere between $5,000 and $8,000 USD on Flight Club so it's clear Uzi has a pretty good sneaker plug. He's always been one to wear expensive clothing but his shoe choice here is further proof that he's got the racks to spend on hype sneakers.