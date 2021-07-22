Lil Uzi Vert may have temporarily found himself in big trouble a few weeks back following an alleged violent altercation with SAINt JHN and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd, but all chatter surrounding any consequences for that incident seems to have quieted down. A quick visit to Uzi's socials will show you that the Pluto x Baby Pluto rapper is having the time of his life, riding bikes in Philadelphia and buying planets in his spare time.

If you recently visited Uzi's Instagram, you may have even been treated to a strange snippet of some of his unreleased music. Unfortunately, Uzi pulled a post-and-delete, but thanks to a screengrab from DJ Akademiks, you can still check it out if you missed it.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Those who have already heard the snippet have likened Uzi's teased track to Lil Wayne, stylistically, and judging by Lil Uzi Vert's caption, that may have been his plan from the jump. "HYFR [bat emoji] [coffin emoji] [star emoji] [fire emoji] TuN3$," the Luv Is Rage artist wrote underneath his since-deleted post.

Further down in the caption, Uzi also teases the "Pink Tape." He previously that the title of his forthcoming project would be The Real Uzi 2, but perhaps the Philadelphia rapper may have completely switched gears and started work on another project altogether. Regardless, listen to Lil Uzi Vert's quickly posted and deleted snippet below.

As previously mentioned, many of the fans tuning into the Uzi's snippet immediately noticed that the Philadelphia rapper sounded like Lil Wayne. Here are some of their reactions to the audio clip from the comments.



DJ Akademiks/Instagram



DJ Akademiks/Instagram

Do you think that Uzi is paying homage to Lil Wayne in this unreleased song? Is it a track that you hope that the Eternal Atake artist drops soon?