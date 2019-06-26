Lil Uzi Vert's fit pics are as iconic as his song releases. We haven't been too lucky when it comes to receiving new music from the Philadelphia rapper but at least he hasn't completely dropped off the face of the Earth. Throughout his musical hiatus, the superstar has continually updated his page with recent shots of himself, showing off his designer-laden fits and cementing his status as one of the most fashionable young rappers in the game. The 24-year-old loves to show all the details of his garments, zooming into the labels, the condition of his sneakers, and his surroundings. Today, he subtly put on for his LGBTQ+ friends by rocking some rainbow-flag inspired gear.

Sporting an Undercover hat, Uzi was suited up in some Nike today, rocking their BETRUE collection and looking dapper while doing it. He can be seen in a $30 t-shirt with black pants and the special edition Air Max 720s.

The rapper wants us all to know he doesn't use a stylist (he literally keeps that information in his name on Instagram) and while his fit pics are either hit or miss, there's a good chance he'll be styling on the rest of us whenever he shares a new photo. What do you think of Uzi's Pride-inspired wardrobe choice?