Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.

On Instagram, Uzi posted two photos of JT, including a throwback image that showed the City Girls hitmaker before she was famous. He couldn't help but laud her beauty.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Wish I knew you back then ughhhhh," Uzi wrote over on oh JT's pictures. "So pretty [red heart emojis] and still is....even better @thegirljt." Over a more recent photo, Uzi teased his girlfriend for her glammed-up look as she posed with shades. "You think you me [crying laughing emojis]," he added.

During JT's recent interview with Complex alongside her City Girls partner Yung Miami, JT joked about Uzi not liking the way she cooks so he never eats her food. These two have been much more comfortable sharing their lives with fans and those who support them hope they go the distance. Check out Uzi's posts below.