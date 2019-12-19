Though much has been made about Lil Uzi Vert's mysterious Eternal Atake and the drama surrounding its release, perhaps it's time to look beyond the music. After all, it is the holiday season, a time for giving and generally wholesome behavior. While millions of young fans were busy practicing their "Futsal Shuffle" for the next family gathering, Lil Uzi Vert was holding it down with some guardian angel-esque behavior.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

A clip snagged by Our Generation Music reveals some of his generosity in action, as several children are seen receiving Lil Uzi's thoughtful care package. Not only are there jackets provided, but Lil Uzi also came through with the accompanying postcard. While it may not seem like a lot, rest assured that Uzi's gesture will go a long way with helping out the families. You've gotta hand it to the young man; even though he may have been dealt a bad hand on the musical tip, he's still willing to pay it forward.

If you're into that sort of heartwarming content, consider checking this one out. If you're on your Ebeneezer, however, you'll find no joy here.