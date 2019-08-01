When Lil Uzi Vert signed to Roc Nation, he knew that his life was about to change. He was now working with people that actually cared about his success, pushing him to become the best version of himself. Perhaps Don Cannon and DJ Drama were looking out for Uzi in the earlier stages of his career but as he began earning more fame, money and notoriety, his releases slowed. Fans have been waiting for Eternal Atake for over a year and now that the Philly product is representing the Roc, there's a high chance we see the album before the end of the year. Uzi wasn't thinking about music last night though. It was his twenty-fifth birthday and he invited tons of his friends to go wild with him. He also didn't really need anyone to cop him gifts because he bought himself the most lavish prize he could have ever wanted.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper purchased Floyd Mayweather's old car to add to his own collection, dropping over $1.7 million to become its new owner. The 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport was originally Floyd's from just before his fight against Conor McGregor. He eventually gave the vehicle up and Uzi snatched it up, paying an additional $20K to have it speed-delivered from Los Angeles to New York City. When Mayweather bought the car, it was worth over $3 million.

L-U-V partied last night with some of his best friends at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Of the guests invited, Jordyn Woods, Gunna, Wale, Casanova, Pop Smoke, and others were at the club. Enjoy your new Bugatti, Uzi!