Lil Uzi Vert Breaks It Down On "Venetia"

Lil Uzi Vert spent years fighting to bring Eternal Atake to his fans, and it is finally here. Vert glides through the album with his signature sing-song style. The production is spacey and energetic for most of the project, and "Venetia" is a great example of this. This single exists towards the end of the project and features an instrumental that is playful and spirited. Produced by Brandon Finessin and Outtatown, "Venetia" will make you want to get up and dance the moment the fluttering synths and childlike xylophones hit.

Lil Uzi Vert does his best to put his thoughts into words on this one, jumping from topic to topic freely. The chorus is catchier than usual. We know Uzi finds strength in his hooks, but this one just gets stuck in your head the moment it starts playing. It appears that Eternal Atake was well worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics

We got some new bands, we got some new bands, yeah, yeah

We got some new bands, we got some new bands, yeah, yeah (Let's go, let's go)

Treatin' these Diors like it's just old Vans, yeah, yeah

I fuck that lil' bitch, told her just bring her friend, yeah, yeah