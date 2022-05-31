Lil Uzi Vert is a man of the people. As HipHopDX reports, on Monday, May 30th, footage began circulating online of the 26-year-old hanging out on the TMZ tour bus, where he posed for photos with fans and even answered some of their most burning questions.

In the clip, we see (and hear) others onboard the vehicle squealing over being in the rapper's presence, many of them approaching him to take pictures and some even asking him for a hug, which he happily obliged.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

At one point, as Uzi looks to be heading off the bus, the door closes in his face, trapping him with fans for a few more moments. As this happens, the interviewer asked if anyone had any questions that they've always wanted to ask the Philadelphia native.

While plenty of voices immediately began chattering, one loudly emerged, wondering, "How's JT?!" Lil Uzi happily answered that his girl is "Good," adding, "she's in Jamaica" (as you may have seen on Instagram, the City Girls have been twerking up a storm on their tropical island trip).





In another popular video moment from the ride, Uzi showed love to Jack Harlow, giving his opinion on critics saying that the Kentucky native is only so successful because of his white privilege.

At the end of the clip, we see one of the girls on the bus had FaceTimed their brother and the "Silly Watch" artist even stopped to acknowledge him before heading off.





In other news, speaking of JT – the Florida-born star made headlines of her own over the weekend when she absolutely assassinated a Twitter user for attacking the City Girl's appearance; read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]