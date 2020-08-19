The music industry is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, finding ways around social distancing and still offering up live experiences for music fans around the world. Although virtual concerts are not the same as actually being packed in an arena with thousands of other fans, it offers a nice alternative for the time being, as we all continue to stay home and stay safe.

Live Nation has officially announced a live virtual concert experience from Lil Uzi Vert, marking the first time he hits the stage since the release of Eternal Atake, selling tickets this week.



The experience is described as such: "Lil Uzi Vert performs live for the first time since his latest release of Eternal Atake, staging a virtual concert for fans worldwide. With no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to access the live broadcast."

It will be taking place on August 27 at 6 PM EST and tickets are on sale for $15.

This is definitely a fun way to spend your Thursday evening. While some will complain about paying $15 for a live-stream, it's important to remember that artists have been losing a lot of money during the pandemic. Lil Uzi Vert was booked for several festival shows, which he cannot perform due to COVID-19. If you're looking for ways to actively support your favorite artists, this is a perfect way.

Will you be in the virtual crowd?