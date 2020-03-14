Lil Uzi Vert & Young Thug "Got The Guap" On New Melodic Banger

Lil Uzi Vert just went back-to-back on us. A week after releasing his highly anticipated album Eternal Atake, the Philly rapper dropped another album, LUV vs. the World 2, which is both a deluxe version of his recent drop and a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. The 14-new tracks feature guest appearances from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Nav, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and Young Thug, the latter of which we’re highlighting for y'all right here with “Got The Guap.”

Over production from Outtatown & Brandon Finessin, listen as Thugger and Uzi rap about their wealth and “guap” in this melodic banger. Hit play and let us know what you think. Do these two have a new hit?

Stream the rest of LUV Vs. The World 2 right here if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

I went platinum again, my God

I went two-tone on my drop

Bugatti, that's one-point-six off stock

Don't need no brakes, don't plan on stop

I told that girl I only want all the top

Because punani always fall on my lap (Yeah)

They know that I got the game all in a lock

- Lil Uzi