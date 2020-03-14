mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert & Young Thug "Got The Guap" On New Melodic Banger

Kevin Goddard
March 14, 2020 11:28
129 Views
31
1
Image via Atlantic RecordsImage via Atlantic Records
Image via Atlantic Records

Got The Guap
Lil Uzi Vert Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to another standout from Uzi's "Luv Vs. The World 2."


Lil Uzi Vert just went back-to-back on us. A week after releasing his highly anticipated album Eternal Atake, the Philly rapper dropped another album, LUV vs. the World 2, which is both a deluxe version of his recent drop and a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. The 14-new tracks feature guest appearances from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Nav, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and Young Thug, the latter of which we’re highlighting for y'all right here with “Got The Guap.”

Over production from Outtatown & Brandon Finessin, listen as Thugger and Uzi rap about their wealth and “guap” in this melodic banger. Hit play and let us know what you think. Do these two have a new hit?

Stream the rest of LUV Vs. The World 2 right here if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

I went platinum again, my God
I went two-tone on my drop
Bugatti, that's one-point-six off stock
Don't need no brakes, don't plan on stop
I told that girl I only want all the top
Because punani always fall on my lap (Yeah)
They know that I got the game all in a lock

- Lil Uzi

Lil Uzi Vert
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Uzi Vert Young Thug eternal atake deluxe luv vs. the world 2 lil uzi vert vs the world 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert & Young Thug "Got The Guap" On New Melodic Banger
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject