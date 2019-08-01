Lil Uzi Vert & Tyler, The Creator Are Best Buds: Foot Races, Fit Pics & Taco Bell

Lil Uzi Vert might be able to run up on Rich The Kid (especially at a Starbucks) but he can't square off against the likes of Tyler, The Creator. The two met so that they could decide once and for all who is the faster runner. Yesterday was Lil Uzi Vert's birthday and all he wanted to do was chill with his buddy Tyler, shoot the shit, munch on some tacos and race down an alleyway.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator posted a gallery of photos to his social media profile today, showing some of the highlights from his day with the Philadelphia rapper. The first picture gives us an eye into the mood of their hangout as Uzi playfully caresses a statue of Tyler as IGOR. Then, the two rappers set up an impromptu foot race to determine who would win in the Olympics. Tyler may have gotten out of the gates a few milliseconds before Uzi, leading him to inch out his opponent by a small margin. After his win, Tyler and his buddy stopped by Taco Bell to get some delicious munchies before showing off their outfits, teasing the upcoming Golf le Fleur launch, and more.

Who knew Tyler and Uzi were close like this? We're gonna need them to hang out more often because they make a seriously incredible group.