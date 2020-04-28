Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are officially back on good terms, but it didn't happen as easily as many think.

After fighting on social media for weeks, the two rappers declared their love for one another after getting into a fistfight. According to Lil Uzi Vert, they came to blows before realizing that their beef was not worth it, choosing to get back together as best friends. Many of their fans have been left wondering what this means for their unreleased collaborative efforts, like the 16*29 project. Thanks to a new photo uploaded to the internet, hope can officially be restored.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Although the picture is ridiculously unclear, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti were allegedly in the studio this week (despite social distancing) to work on some new music and play some video games, resolidifying their bond. The source of the photo is unknown but many fan pages are reporting this to be extremely recent.

The picture shows Carti on the sticks while Uzi records a verse in the background.

For good reason, people are very excited about this leaking out. On the other hand, nobody can attest to how recent the photo is, or even if the men in the shot are actually Carti and Uzi.

Regardless, it's nice to see these two back on good terms. Are you hoping for a new Uzi x Carti collab soon?