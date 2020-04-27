Apparently, the beef between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti was not fake.

For weeks, the two rappers had been throwing subliminal shots at one another on social media. Lil Uzi Vert was the more active of the pair, with Playboi Carti remaining silent for the majority of their feud. Many hip-hop fans weren't sure what was going on between the two very close friends and frequent collaborators but, at the end of the day, it turns out they needed to duke it out like brothers to get back on good terms.

This weekend, Playboi Carti extended an olive branch to Lil Uzi Vert on Twitter, telling him he loves him before Uzi said the same. When a fan tried to claim that their beef was staged, Uzi clarified that they actually came to blows before calling their differences off.

"Shit not fake we already linked and we fought each other," wrote the "Sasuke" artist. "We good."

Sometimes, that's exactly what needs to happen for brothers to get back on the right page. While the root of their feud is still unknown, it's great to see them back in the friend zone. Hopefully, now we can get some more collaborations from them.

