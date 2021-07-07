mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert & NGeeYL Are Far From Basic On New Single "Off-White"

Alex Zidel
July 07, 2021 10:00
273 Views
10
4
300 Entertainment300 Entertainment
300 Entertainment

Off-White
NGeeYL Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Luv Is Rage" energy to his latest feature.


Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most established rappers in the music industry but he always makes it a point to elevate up-and-coming artists by extending his co-sign through a feature verse. He helped out Popp Hunna by blessing the viral rapper with a couple of features (before dissing him online) and most recently, he popped up on the remix of country singer Kidd G's song "Teenage Dream 2." It's not uncommon to see Uzi help lesser-known artists out that he believes in and he's doing exactly that on his latest record "Off-White" with NGeeYL.

South Carolina rapper NGeeYL has been on the rise since the release of his mixtape Live Ammo last year and he's officially returned with his new release "Off-White" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Fans have been waiting for this song since earlier this year when Uzi debuted his multi-million-dollar forehead diamond. This single marks the first release from NGeeYL's forthcoming album, which will be executive produced by Lil Uzi.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come my way, we like to shoot sticks and we efficient
I'm out of shape but I like to run around with killers
Y'all like to drop diss songs, we like to drop n***as
Y'all lil' n***as lil' boys, but we done got bigger

NGeeYL
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  4
  273
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
NGeeYL Lil Uzi Vert off-white new music new song
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert & NGeeYL Are Far From Basic On New Single "Off-White"
10
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject