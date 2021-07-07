Lil Uzi Vert & NGeeYL Are Far From Basic On New Single "Off-White"

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most established rappers in the music industry but he always makes it a point to elevate up-and-coming artists by extending his co-sign through a feature verse. He helped out Popp Hunna by blessing the viral rapper with a couple of features (before dissing him online) and most recently, he popped up on the remix of country singer Kidd G's song "Teenage Dream 2." It's not uncommon to see Uzi help lesser-known artists out that he believes in and he's doing exactly that on his latest record "Off-White" with NGeeYL.

South Carolina rapper NGeeYL has been on the rise since the release of his mixtape Live Ammo last year and he's officially returned with his new release "Off-White" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Fans have been waiting for this song since earlier this year when Uzi debuted his multi-million-dollar forehead diamond. This single marks the first release from NGeeYL's forthcoming album, which will be executive produced by Lil Uzi.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come my way, we like to shoot sticks and we efficient

I'm out of shape but I like to run around with killers

Y'all like to drop diss songs, we like to drop n***as

Y'all lil' n***as lil' boys, but we done got bigger