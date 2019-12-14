It's always a good week when Lil Uzi Vert shares new music with the world. While "Futsal Shuffle 2020" was only first teased a few weeks ago, it's been a challenging wait for its release. Having to watch all those videos that Uzi reposted of fans doing their fanciest footwork to the 20-second snippet made us itch for the full track. Luckily, he didn't torture us for too long and now we can all shuffle our way into the next decade. Keep your fingers crossed that this means we might receive Eternal Atake in the first quarter of 2020.

Uzi may only be dabbling in the world of dance music, but Kaytranada is a pioneer of it. Out of nowhere, the Montreal producer announced at the beginning of last week that he would be dropping his sophomore album, BUBBA, on Friday. While BUBBA doesn't depart too drastically from his signature sound, it's 50 minutes of irresistible groove. He enlists an amazing cast of features, made up of R&B legends like Estelle and Teedra Moses, and versatile hip hop acts like Mick Jenkins and GoldLink. While any song on this album can put you in a great mood, the dancehall-inflected "Need It" with Masego was an immediate favourite, hence an immediate addition to "FIRE EMOJI".

The biggest surprise of the week came from NBA YoungBoy, though. Would you have ever expected him to drop a rework of Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana"? And we're not just talking a sample chop here. YoungBoy turned up the autotune and busted out the vocals to deliver a scandalous song directed at his ex-girlfriend, Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna. Was name-dropping her and airing out his dirty laundry likes this petty? Yes, but the execution was ambitious and we have to respect that.

This week's additions to "FIRE EMOJI" are sure to allow you a cathartic release, whether by dancing it out or slandering your ex.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.