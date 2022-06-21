Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls both posted loving messages for each other on social media, Tuesday. Uzi prompted the back and forth by publishing a photo of JT on his Instagram Story.

"My bestfriend. My girlfriend. My wife. My baby mom. My everything," Uzi captioned the photo of his partner. "I love you jt."

JT reposted the picture on her own story with the caption: "Always giving me my flowers, I love it here! I love you."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While performing at 2022 Summer Smash over the weekend, Uzi confirmed to he's fans that he and JT are "fully in a relationship." Pausing his set to address the audience, he revealed: "I'm like... fully in a relationship... It still seems that every day I'm in the house, I've got to give out a rack after a rack after a rack. And, I love you JT."

There had been concern from fans that Uzi and JT had split up, earlier this year, when the Eternal Atake rapper tweeted out that JT had broken up with him over "dumb ass shit.” He quickly deleted tweet.

Days later, he posted the concerning message: “So lonely I wonder if you would notice if I didn’t exist …Just thoughts from Uzi.”

Within weeks, the two were seen in public once again and things appeared to be back to normal.

Check out JT and Uzi's posts below.



