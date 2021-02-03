What possesses somebody to get a $24 million pink diamond implanted in the middle of one's forehead? We'll need to ask Lil Uzi Vert because his decision to do exactly that has been a head-scratching one that the public isn't sure how to process.

The rapper revealed over the weekend that he had been saving his money for four years, starting up a payment plan with Eliantte for an 11-carat pink diamond, which he would have placed in his face. While it wasn't clear when he would undergo the diamond transplant, it looks like the procedure has been completed with the rapper showing off the results during a FaceTime call with a friend on Tuesday night. His homie posted the pictures online for us all to see, resulting in a quick barrage of memes and jokes about the star's new appearance on social media.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Many are joking that Uzi found an infinity stone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others are simply questioning why on earth he would spend such an extravagant amount of money on a diamond in his forehead. Meanwhile, people like Sauce Walka are busy calling out the rapper for jacking his sauce, reminding Uzi that he got a diamond teardrop implanted into his face weeks ago.

What do you think about Uzi's new pink forehead diamond? Are you a fan of the look, or do you think it's wack? Let us know in the comments.