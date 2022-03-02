There are few entertainment managers with the reach that Scotter Braun has amassed. Known as Justin Bieber's righthand man, Braun has had an extensive roster of clients who he has helped continue to reach new heights, even as already-established global superstars. However, all that glitters isn't gold, and Business Insider recently took an in-depth look into Braun and his moves in Hollywood. The publication spoke with people that have worked with him and others who knew him personally, including Lil Twist who, for a time, was a good friend to Bieber.

Business Insider reported that according to bloggers and journalists from Bieber's early days, Braun would do just about anything to protect the teen star's image. This was especially true during a time when Bieber's drug addiction was at an all-time high.



Butch Dill / Stringer / Getty Images

Famed blogger Perez Hilton told the outlet that Braun would be hands-on with any reports about Bieber, whereas with other artists, managers would take a backseat and allow publicists to do damage control. Rapper and Growing Up Hip Hop star Lil Twist alleged that during his time with Bieber, Braun would use Twist as a "scapegoat" for the Pop star's bad behaviors. Back in 2020, Twist said that he took a marijuana-possession charge for Bieber.

Lil Twist told Insider that he believed Braun repeatedly planted negative stories about him to try to deflect attention from Bieber. One 2013 TMZ story featuring photos of Bieber smoking weed in a hotel room said "Bieb's people are blaming his Black friend Lil Twist for his bad behavior," while another story said sources involved in Bieber's life were "deeply concerned that Twist has become a powerful negative influence in his life." "He made sure he did everything to protect Justin, and he did his job, but he did it wrong," Lil Twist told Insider, "in ways of hurting other people to get things done, and it wasn't right."

When confronted with Twist's accusations, Braun's attorney denied the allegations and stated that the mega-manager never "planted negative stories about Lil Twist," calling the rapper a "demonstrably unreliable source." The lawyer attempted to hammer down his point by pointing Business Insider in the direction of Twist's criminal record and negative press over the years.

However, others that spoke with the outlet didn't put it past Braun to defend Justin Bieber in such a manner. Check out the 2020 interview where Twist speaks about the drug charge.

