Lil Tracy Is Still Screaming Free "Messy" In New Video

Dre D.
October 11, 2020 17:46
Lil Tracy delivers the visuals for "Messy."

It's always nice when Lil Tracy leans deeper into his hip hop inclinations.

"Messy," which is named for Tracy's incarcerated friend Lil Messy, is a great of Lil Tracy's gift of blending flow with melody.

Over a lowkey ATL feeling beat from ForeignGotEm and Ginseng, Tracy brags about his Evisu denim, toys with the idea of joining blink-182, and plans on "suing a b*tch". 

Visually, it feels something like a SpaceGhostPurrp video from back in 2011 and shares its vibe that teeters somewhere between emo and phonk rap. 

Check out the visuals for "Messy" above and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

