Lil Tracy Flexes Alongside Of Marvy Ayy On "Jousting"

Lil Tracy immediately became a sensation in the Soundcloud world a few years ago as he was featured on quite a few tracks with Lil Peep. Since Peep's passing in 2017, Tracy has been carrying forth the artist's legacy with some punk rock-inspired trap bangers, that contain a healthy dose of melodies. This past week, Tracy came right back with a brand new song called "Jousting" which features production from Marvy Ayy.

With this track, Tracy provides those signature aforementioned melodies as he floats over some lowkey production. This is a nice return to form for the artist, and his lyrics are certainly that of an artist who has all of the confidence in the world as he flexes from start to finish.

Give the track a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

My diamonds are wet, got me drowning (Drowning)

I wasn't tryna fuck, now she pouting (Pouting)

I'm spending these racks, I'm not browsing (Browsing)

My n****s got sticks and they jousting (Woo!)