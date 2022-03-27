Lil Tracy Blesses Fans With Short But Sweet New Single "Heavenly"

Back in 2016, Lil Tracy and Lil Peep came onto the scene together and they were immediately seen as a power duo in the SoundCloud scene. Since Peep's passing, Tracy has remained active, and he has gone through various sound changes. From trap to emo punk, Tracy is always looking to change up his sound. This is a trend that also appears on his new song called "Heavenly," which features some EDM production.

Throughout the song, Tracy sings with autotune about a girl that he seems to be madly in love with. The lyrics are very much on par with what Tracy has sung in the past, and overall, it is a solid effort that has some very unique and exciting production. Based on the YouTube comments, fans are definitely liking this change of pace.

Quotable Lyrics:

She makes me feel dead

She said “I hate you,” was it somethin’ I said?

I got dark thoughts in my head

Fuck fake friends, cut ’em off like dreads