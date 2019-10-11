Lil Tjay's "True 2 Myself" Features Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Jay Critch, & Rileyy Lanez

Released via Columbia Records, Lil Tjay has shared his latest project, True 2 Myself. The album includes the rapper's EP F.N. and remixes to two of the F.N. songs, "Leaked" and "Brother," featuring Lil Durk and Lil Wayne, respectively. The album also hosts a handful of features on the 17-track offering from Jay Critch, Lil Baby, and Rileyy Lanez. To accompany the release of True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay shared a nine-minute documentary that acted as a behind-the-scenes look into the album-making process.

"Thanks to all my supporters for allowing me to make it to this point in my career," the 18-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram. "Were only going up from here !! True 2 Myself OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS I LOVE YALL ❤️🙏🏾 thanks to everyone helping me promote. Let’s run them numbers once again love y’all love y’all love y’all." Listen to True 2 Myself and let me know what you think.

Tracklist

1. One Take

2. Hold On

3. F.N.

4. Dream That I Had

5. Post to Be ft. Rileyy Lanez

6. Ruthless ft. Jay Critch

7. Mixed Emotions

8. Decline ft. Lil Baby

9. Sex Sounds

10. Leaked

11. Laneswitch

12. Brothers

13. GOAT

14. Top of my Game

15. No Escape

16. Brothers (Remix) ft. Lil Durk [BONUS]

17. Leaked (Remix) ft. Lil Wayne [BONUS]