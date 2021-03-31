With the release of his sophomore studio album just two days away, Lil Tjay is making sure that he's getting paid for the rest of the year. Despite the fact that he's still only 19-years-old, the teenager has built a huge name for himself in hip-hop, ensuring that he can support his family for the years to come. The Bronx-based rising star continues to be a favorite among the latest class of rappers to break out and he knows that he commands a lot of fan attention, which is why he's aiming high with his latest price update, revealing that he's asking for over six-figures to perform.

Lil Tjay was Destined 2 Win. He knows that much and he's not selling himself short. As he teases the release of his new album, which features the recently-dropped single "Born 2 Be Great", the young recording artist revealed his updated performance rate, telling his followers that he won't accept any offers less than $150,000 for a performance.

Throwing racks in his driveway in front of a Rolls-Royce, Lil Tjay emphatically told fans that he makes "150 a show". People are undecided on that amount for him. While many are saying that he deserves the money, others are theorizing that because of his price, we won't see too many festivals and promoters booking Lil Tjay this year. We wouldn't be surprised if he ends up getting that money though-- especially after his new album drops this week.

Do you think Lil Tjay's show rate is on point?