Lil Tjay has got a lot of people talking, and it's not just about his newest drop, "In My Head," which has a familiar face starring in the music video.

Fans were quick to notice the Bronx-born rapper's socials as he's been posting with Rubi Rose, hinting that the two are back on good terms after a rocky past. Tjay posted to his TikTok with Rose wearing a red lingerie piece, captioning the post "If it ain't toxic I'll pass."

He also made sure to let his Instagram followers know how he's feeling this morning, as he followed up his video post with a photo of the two captioned, "2 solid 2 real [heart] thanks @therubirose I appreciate u." Rubi Rose hit up his comment section to show her love in response, with a simple rose and heart emoji. She was even spotted with the rapper's name painted on her nails, so we know it's real.

The two have had their fair share of social media posts about each other in the past. Back in 2020, Rubi aired out the rapper for not purchasing her flight back home after she flew out to see him for his 19th birthday. They were both clowned hard on socials, especially when another woman, Chinese Kitty, revealed that the rapper had slid into her DM's to link up for his birthday as well.

It seems as if the two have put the past behind them as they continue to link up despite all the criticism.

Check out the TikTok video below.



