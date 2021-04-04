Lil Tjay treated listeners to his sophomore album Destined 2 Win on Friday (April 2) complete with guest appearances from Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, and more. He's been busy doing additional press for the project, appearing recently on The Breakfast Club where he dished on the Rubi Rose drama, music keeping him out of prison, and more. The era is already shaping up to be a huge success for the Bronx-bred teenager who already earned a hit single with the 6lack-featured cut "Calling My Phone." Based on sales projections for the project, the rapper is on pace to continue the success.



According to predictions for next week's Billboard Top 200 data, Destined 2 Win is on pace to push around 70k copies in its first week. This is a massive opening week for the "Resume" rapper who, comparatively, pushed around 45k units of his debut project True 2 Myself in 2019.

Right now, there's no guarantee as to whether or not he'll debut at #1. Demi Lovato's project Dancing With The Devil seems to be the album's potentially sole competitor in debuting at the chart's summit. Her album is expected to push around 45k-55k in its first week.

The chart's last two number one albums were Justin Bieber's Justice and Rod Wave's SoulFly, which both moved around 150k copies in their first weeks. Either one of them could also retake the top position.

