New York has a few highly-skilled rappers that we're excited about right now. Of course, there are the city's mainstays like Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and others. But the younger cats are really out here shaping the movement. People like Jay Critch, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and others are truly personifying that NYC hustle in their sounds. One rapper that's been bubbling like crazy as of late is Lil Tjay. After his inclusion on Polo G's hit record "Pop Out," the two budding stars blew up, earning tons of newfound attention across the country. Today, he may have suffered a minor setback because a video is circulating that shows him allegedly being stuffed into the back of a police car. His fans don't seem to believe it though.



As reported by XXL, the Bronx rapper can be seen getting pushed into a cop car with fans yelling around him. "Ay yo, get off him, dicksucker," yells one man on the scene. While the video looks pretty legit, supporters of the rapper think he staged the scene for a music video. "This shit fake as fuck," wrote one fan. Another suggested that he's probably just shooting something.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this situation and will update you on any potential developments. HNHH has reached out to Lil Tjay's team and we are waiting for a response.