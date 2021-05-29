Lil Tjay has enjoyed a significant wave of success this year following the rollout of his second studio album Destined 2 Win with appearances from Polo G, Saweetie, Tyga, Toosii, Moneybagg Yo, and more. The album boasted his highest-charting song to date, his collaboration with Atlanta frontrunner 6lack "Calling My Phone."

BET Network recently unveiled their nominations for the 2021 BET Awards ceremony, which has been met with mixed reactions from audiences for many categories, namely the Rap categories. Despite the commercial and critical success of Tjay's project, the Bronx native was notably excluded from the list of nominees. He took to Instagram stories to air out his feelings about the snub, dubbing himself the "youngest n*gga doing it," while also calling out the network directly.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

"Be honest with yourself n*gga, who the f*ck is the youngest n*gga doing it. Let's be real, man," he says as he flashes his iced-out wrist to the camera. "Let's be real, 2021 looking... Don't give a f*ck about no nomination, n*gga, I'm getting money like this, sh*t like that don't really f*cking matter."

"Sh*t, I'm just talking to talk," he finished in the Instagram story rant. He shared another post in his story aimed at the network, penning on a black screen, "@BET when ima get nominated for some sh*t," with an inquisitive emoji.

While the New York native was snubbed from this year's nominees, other names nominated include The Weeknd, Cardi B, Megan thee Stallion, Drake, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, Pooh Shiesty, and man, many, more.

What do you think of Lil Tjay's proclamation? Let us know down in the comments.