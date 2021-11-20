Lil Tjay headed to London last week to headline shows in London, Birmingham, and Manchester as part of the European leg of his Destined 2 Win tour. The rapper was met with a series of bad luck, however, beginning with an altercation in Southampton after a show.

The low-quality footage, posted by No Jumper on Instagram, captures a crowd of people surrounding the New York rapper, who eventually dusts himself off after yelling at the attackers and walking away, instructing authorities around not to touch him.





A few days later, at his Manchester show, a fan in the audience launched a water bottle on stage. In a clip of the incident, Tjay tries to identify the instigator and attempts to bring them on stage to fight them. A fan was also held down by security and hit in the face, then thrown down. Both incidents were caught by fan footage.

Fans who were present reported the rapper ended the show early shortly after, having only performed a 25 minute set.

It is unknown if charges will be made against the rapper. The rapper had a few run-ins with the law in the past. Back in December 2020, Tjay was arrested for marijuana possession, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny. The rapper was reportedly in a car with four others when a cop pulled them over for switching lanes without a turn signal, and upon inspection, found four loaded guns and a large amount of weed.

Since his 2020 arrest, the rapper has made big moves. His lead single "Calling My Phone" ft. 6LACK off his sophomore album Destined 2 Win, debuted No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned both rappers their highest charting debut and highest-peaking single on the chart. It also marked Tjay's first platinum single.