Lil Tjay Reflects On The Come Up On "Lavish"

Lil Tjay's ramping up his efforts this year and fans are eagerly awaiting for him to release a new body of work. The rapper released Destined 2 Win in 2021, and since the top of 2022, he's hinted that he has a new project on the way. A few weeks ago, he unveiled his single, "In My Head," which he first teased on social media. The sample from Iyaz's "Replay" positioned the song to be a massive success on a platform like TikTok, even before it dropped in its entirety.

Tjay is now preparing for the release of a new mixtape, which he teased with the release of his latest single, "Lavish." The moody banger finds Tjay flexing his range while reflecting on his success.

Quotable Lyrics

I got n***as chained to the boots

That's why I got pain in my heart

Look up, you see gang on the charts

Niggas gettin' flamed for remarks

We gon' spin and bang aftÐµr dark

