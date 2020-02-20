Collaborating numerous times on songs like "War" and "Mannequin," Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay had incredible chemistry, combining their guttural and melodic voices to represent the new sounds of New York rap. With the news of Pop Smoke's death still resonating throughout the hip-hop community, Brooklyn and the city of New York are suffering a massive blow. Bringing so much joy to the streets of his city, Pop Smoke was on pace to become one of the breakout stars of 2020, which makes this all the more depressing. Lil Tjay couldn't believe the news when it got to him, updating his social media profiles and sending love to the rapper's family.

"SMH GANG, SHIT FUCKING WACK," reacted Lil Tjay to the reports. "BUT FUCK WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE TALKING BOUT IM RAISING HELL OVER YOU FOREVER. REST EAZY CUZ, IMA SEE U SOON. LOVE U N***A."

Lil Tjay posted several photos of the two stars together, looking back on times when they were both heralded as the upcoming kings of the city. The "Pop Out" artist was not alone in sending his positive energy to Pop's family and team, with 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and Steven Victor all speaking out amid the tragedy.

