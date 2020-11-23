The internet is unhinged. Once again, social media proved to be a wild place after, this weekend, rumors ran wild on Hip-Hop Twitter about a potential match-up on Verzuz between rap newcomer Lil Tjay and legend Drake.

For many reasons, the two do not stack up against one another. For starters, Drake has been in the game for over a decade, completely dominating. Lil Tjay is just beginning to brush his potential. The former's catalog of hits is disproportionately larger than the Bronx youngster's so this battle would be unfair. However, for some reason, somebody made a mock-up of what we could be looking at if the two ever agreed to show-down on the big stage like Gucci Mane and Jeezy did last week.

The reactions have been ridiculous, which are likely warranted. After all, there are far more experienced players that could go up against Drake if he wants to participate, like Kanye West.

Even Lil Tjay is perplexed over the rumors that started on Twitter, retweeting the mock-up setlist and adding his two cents:

"Drake is the [GOAT] I’m only 19. twitter y’all wild," wrote Lil Tjay in response.

At least he's coming through with this level of confusion. If he was delusional and thought this was a fair match-up, that would have been another story.

Do you think Lil Tjay would be better suited against another young rapper, possibly Polo G who he came up with? And who do you think should face Drake?

Check out some reactions below, both the troll ones and the serious ones.