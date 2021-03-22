Lil Tjay, Polo G, & Fivio Foreign Connect For "Headshot" Video

Lil Tjay, Polo G, and Fivio Foriegn's new posse cut "Headshot" scores some lavish new visuals.

Lil Tjay recently connected with Polo G and Fivio Foreign for their new posse cut "Headshot," an up-tempo track that saw inspired performances from all parties involved. Unsurprisingly, the trifecta came through to prolong the song's life-cycle, dropping off some extravagant new visuals earlier this morning. Clearly, Tjay has been enjoying the benefits of a bigger budget, a fact that's made abundantly clear within the opening shot.

Set at a luxurious manor, a well-dressed butling team puts in work to ensure the grounds are up to the trifecta's pristine standards. As such, though the clip itself is hardly the most original, it's certainly appealing in a visual sense due to the vibrant colors and picturesque setting. All the while, Tjay, Polo, and Fivio flex accordingly, engaging in high-stakes target practice and racing remote-control boats to their heart's content. There's even a giraffe on deck for good measure, strolling about the grounds as Tjay fires off his up-tempo verse.

Be sure to check out the new music video from Lil Tjay, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign, and don't be surprised to see this one rising in numbers as the weeks go on.