Lil Tjay Pays Tribute To Pop Smoke On "Forever Pop"

Aron A.
February 20, 2020 16:19
Lil Tjay pays his respect to his late friend on his new single, "Forever Pop."


Lil Tjay is back with a tribute song dedicated to the late Pop Smoke titled, "Forever Pop." The two rappers were coming up together as the new wave of artists to define New York City hip-hop in the 2020s. They even went onto collaborate on numerous occasions including tracks like "War" and "Mannequin" off of Meet The Woo 2. Tjay's latest record flips "Like Me," the PNB Rock-assisted bonus track on Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo 2, getting in-depth about the pain of losing another friend.

Tjay hit the 'Gram yesterday following the news of Pop Smoke's passing. "SMH GANG, SHIT FUCKING WACK !🙅🏾‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ , BUT FUCK WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE TALKING BOUT IM RAISING HELL OVER YOU FOREVER. REST EAZY CUZ, IMA SEE U SOON. LOVE U N***A," he wrote. 

Quotable Lyrics
Rest my n***a Pop Smoke
Know I'm lettin' shots go
At any n***a, fuck it, I inherited the opp smoke
Know I finna make it to the tippy, tippy, top bro
For you, I know that's what you want to see me do

