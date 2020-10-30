Lil Tjay Overcomes "Losses" With New Single & Video

Since his breakout with Polo G on "Pop Out", we've seen Lil Tjay grow tremendously as an artist, carving out his own lane and exploring a new sound for New York.

The Bronx native represents the youth of New York, breathing new life into the scene with tons of new music, videos, and more content. He has a standout verse on Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings", which has given him yet another opportunity to level up in the rap game.

As one of the most exciting stars of the year, Lil Tjay continues his takeover with a new single and video, titled "Losses", where he reflects on his shortcomings over the years.

The video was directed by Shomi Patwary and the track was produced by Woodpecker.

Listen to "Losses" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can’t change, I remember what I been through

So when I spit no need for pencils

Traumatized, shit be fucking with my mental

I seen some shit I can't get into

I'm just tryna be somebody influential

A lot of souls I could vent to

My success is not something coincidental