Lil Tjay Lets The Guitars Gently Weep On "Go In"

The recent wave of melodic hip-hop has introduced a slew of promising voices into the mix. In an impressive class, Lil Tjay stands tall as the self-declared "Prince Of New York." Today, the young rapper came through to bless his fans with a new single, solidifying himself as one of the most emotionally self-aware voices in the game; he knows exactly how to express himself, be it pain, regret, or even insecurity, never afraid to shy away from his own vulnerability. On "Go In," however, Tjay uses the opportunity exactly that, bringing intensity to his latest reflection on his rise to fame.

One of the key players in making the song work is producer JD On The Track, who brings a pleasant yet bittersweet guitar progression into the mix. That alone is enough to paint a picture, but his up-tempo percussion provides Tjay the foundation to deliver what the title promises. "I know some killers and goons, I send em' lurkin," he rap-sings. "They finna get you by noon, you could get swept like a broom, Heaven got room." Check out the newest from Tjay right now, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know some killers and goons, I send em' lurkin

They finna get you by noon, you could get swept like a broom,

Heaven got room, you finna go up there soon

