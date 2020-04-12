Lil Tjay Hops On The Remix Of Luh Kel's "Wrong"

Luh Kel and Lil Tjay chronicle a love gone wrong on the remix of Kel's track, "Wrong." After coming through with his debut mixtape, Mixed Emotions, back in November, up-and-comer Luh Kel has been releasing a handful of singles throughout 2020. His latest offering comes in the form of a Lil Tjay remix for his first single, "Wrong," featured on Mixed Emotions. The title of the project is pertinent to this melancholic tale, as Kel kicks off the track with a few lines about all the ways this one girl has changed his life for the better. The opening of "Wrong" leads listeners to believe they've signed up for a certified love song; however, things take a sharp turn once the second half of the chorus hits. Kel shifts his feelings from that of deep affection to stinging betrayal, crying out the hook, "You did me wrong" with impassioned hurt over and over to really drive the point home. The girl he thought was "so perfect" ended up breaking his heart, and all he can do now is let his tears fall "like rain."

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, you so different, apart from the rest

Cool, I dropped out, I don't really take tests

You gave me your love, I'm addicted like drugs

Girl, I think you the plug, you the one with the best