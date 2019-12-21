Lil Tjay Heads To The Circus With Lil Wayne In "Leaked (Remix) Video

Just clowning around.

The circus is in town, everyone! On Friday, Lil Tjay dropped the visuals for the remix of his song "Leaked" featuring the legend himself, Lil Wayne. The video opens with traditional circus music playing, as the viewers are guided into an extravagant carnival, appropriately called "LEAKED." Shots of classic carnival rides, such as a ferris wheel and a carousel, are shown, as well as various types of circus performers like fire dancers and snake charmers. Video vixens pose as acrobats and animal trainers complete with whips, and two separate dancing crews, one male and one female, perform dressed as clowns. The most visually appealing character would have to be the fortune teller, dressed in traditional genie attire and accompanied by her trusty crystal ball and deck of tarot cards. It looks like Tjay and Wayne are having the time of their lives, and who can blame them. These visuals are dreamy and fun as hell, as the two rappers frolic around the carnival grounds without a care in the world.

"Leaked (Remix)" is a bonus track featured on Lil Tjay's debut album True 2 Myself, which he released in October of this year. Along with Lil Wayne, the album includes features from artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jay Critch, and Rileyy Lanez.