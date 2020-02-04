Lil Tjay Flexes Luxurious Miami Lifestyle For "20/20" Video

Lil Tjay releases a new video for "20/20."

The self-proclaimed Prince of New York, Lil Tjay has his eyes set on becoming the greatest of all time. He's only been at it for two years and, already, he's earned a substantial amount of buzz nationwide. Heralded as one of the hottest up-and-coming stars in the rap game, the 18-year-old has a long way to go if he wants his name to be immortalized next to stars like Tupac, Biggie, Nas, and other all-time greats. His melodic prowess is helping him craft hits, yet his street-savvy is also on display at times, giving fans a view of what Tjay is comfortable dabbling in. We haven't seen the best of the kid yet, which seems crazy because he's already living a lavish lifestyle with the millions he's made.

In the new video for "20/20," he hits up Miami in a private jet, being chauffeured in the most luxurious whip and attending the most exclusive parties. He notes in the track that he's "living in the moment" but he's also got his mind focused on maintaining this success. He doesn't want to fade away like so many one-hit-wonders we've seen over the years. He wants this life forever.

Watch Lil Tjay's new video above and let us know if you're rocking with it.