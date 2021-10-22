mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Drops New Drill Single "Not In The Mood" With Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock

Alex Zidel
October 22, 2021 10:25
Not In The Mood
Lil Tjay Feat. Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock

Lil Tjay releases his latest New York anthem "Not In The Mood" with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock.


We've been waiting for Lil Tjay's new single "Not In The Mood" for a couple of weeks and alas, it has finally arrived with a new music video featuring Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock.

Over the last few years, Lil Tjay has reached a strong status in the New York rap scene, representing a new sound out of The Bronx. Fivio Foreign has been a major part of the drill surge in Brooklyn, and Kay Flock continues to rise the ranks, becoming one of the favorite new faces on the scene. The three have officially teamed up for the new single "Not In The Mood," shaking up the concrete jungle for a New York anthem.

This follows up the release of the gold-certified album Destined 2 Win, as well as the viral hit "Calling My Phone." 

The wait is over. Check out "Not In The Mood" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep a knocker, I ain't come to play
N***as be suckin' on me like they gay
But let someone run up on me, I'ma spray
I got a green dot on my pole
Still, finna hit him if he run away
I heard a couple hunnid on my soul
But they see me and look the other way

